Video

65-year-old woman with dementia rescued from wooded area

A 65-year-old woman with dementia who was at risk of hypothermia was rescued from a wooded area in Ohio aerial imaging captures.

Police said the woman, who is non-verbal, had wandered away from her husband’s Summit County house in her pyjamas around 1:30pm on February 1.

Sheriff deputies and Ohio State Patrol teamed up to search the area with a helicopter using aerial thermal imaging.

Thermal imaging captures the woman being located by officers in a heavily snowy area just before 9pm.

The officers lead the woman out of the wooded area before taking her to a local hospital.

Sign up to our newsletters.

rescue
Up next News

Viral

65

Rihanna shares photo of baby bump

rihanna

News

65

Rihanna shares photo of baby bump

rihanna

Politics

Sport

Showbiz