65-year-old woman with dementia rescued from wooded area

A 65-year-old woman with dementia who was at risk of hypothermia was rescued from a wooded area in Ohio aerial imaging captures.

Police said the woman, who is non-verbal, had wandered away from her husband’s Summit County house in her pyjamas around 1:30pm on February 1.

Sheriff deputies and Ohio State Patrol teamed up to search the area with a helicopter using aerial thermal imaging.

Thermal imaging captures the woman being located by officers in a heavily snowy area just before 9pm.

The officers lead the woman out of the wooded area before taking her to a local hospital.

