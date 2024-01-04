Defendant launches himself at judge during sentencing in Las Vegas court

Video footage shows the moment a defendant threw himself over a table in a Las Vegas courtroom to attack the judge sentencing him.

The man, who was there for a felony battery case, launched himself at Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus, who flew back on her chair as a result into a wall.

She suffered minor injuries, however, a marshal was hospitalised for a bleeding forehead wound.

Unsurprisingly, 30-year-old Deobra Delone Redden is now back behind bars facing multiple charges, including battery on a protected person.

