Man gets 'last wish' granted with funeral in a nightclub

A man in El Salvador has had his final wish honoured, with his funeral taking place in a nightclub.
Friends and family of Darwin Bernal took to the dance floor at El Pacifico nightclub to remember him, while his coffin lay in the middle for them to pay their respects.
Guests could be seen dancing around the casket to upbeat music, with the occasion being treated more as a celebration than a mourning.
