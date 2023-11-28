'Lonely man' behind Enniskillen pub's Christmas advert shares importance of story

A pub in Northern Ireland is going viral for its Christmas advert that's been hailed 'better than John Lewis', and now its star has shared the importance of the film.

Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, released the story, which features Martin McManus walking through town alone, when he stumbles upon the pub and gets talking to a couple.

"I'm quite used to doing amateur drama!", he joked on GMB, adding that loneliness would be heightened for a lot of people in the coming months.

Charlie's Bar plans to stay open on Christmas morning for anyone spending the festivities alone.

