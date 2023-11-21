Banksy finally confirms name for first time in BBC interview

Mystery artist Banksy 'confirmed' his name in a BBC interview in 2003 that's only just been unearthed for the first time.

Released as part of The Banksy Story on BBC Sounds, the interview hears the artist speak to BBC arts correspondent Nigel Wrench on Radio 4.

In the clip, Wrench asks if he can call Banksy by his name, to which he agrees.

“Is it Robert Banks?”, the journalist asks, to which Banksy replies “It’s Robbie.”