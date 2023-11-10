David Blevins, Sky's Ireland correspondant, appeared to lay into home secretary Suella Braverman after her comparing pro-Palestine marches to protests in Northern Ireland.

It comes shortly after her comments calling pro-Palestine marches in London this weekend 'hate marches'.

"It feels like we're broadcasting from a parallel universe", he claimed, calling Braverman 'ill-informed'.

"A UK Home Secretary doesn't appear to know the difference between unionists and nationalists."