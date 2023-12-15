US news reader comes out as gay live on air by saying just one word

A news anchor in Ohio is being praised online after coming out on live TV using just one word.

Taylor Bruck, 25, was discussing her holiday plans, when she dropped the subtle message to viewers embracing her sexuality.

"The extent of my traveling is probably going to visit my girlfriend in Cleveland and that’s about it", she said.

Later, she added online: "I said 'girlfriend' on air for the first time today, which some people may say 'ok, who cares?' … but to me it’s a step toward accepting and loving myself fully."

