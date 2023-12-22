Sweet moment guest's cat gets own introduction during live news interview

A guest on BBC News was left beaming this morning (22 December), when host, Lukwesa Burak, took a moment to introduce the cat on the call with him.

Justin Urquhart-Stewart has become a regular at bringing the cat onto live news interviews with him.

"Welcome also to Moggy!", the host said, introducing his companion, leaving Urquhart-Stewart smiling.

However, Burak has since admitted she felt guilty for not knowing the cat's name is actually Betty.

