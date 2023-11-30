Weather man loses his cool when someone opens door mid-report

Channel 4 viewers got a good giggle yesterday (29 November), when the station accidentally aired an outtake of the weather forecast, which descended into chaos.

Liam Dutton was giving his update when the clip that was played heard someone opening the door to the studio, causing him frustration as it interrupted his report.

The channel quickly went off-air to rectify the situation, and Dutton later posted what was actually meant to be aired on X (Twitter).

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter