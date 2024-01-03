The Ultimate World Cruise has flooded three weeks into its nine month voyage

Footage from inside the Ultimate World Cruise shows flooding from deck 12 of the Royal Caribbean ship, with passengers reporting strong winds and storms outside.

The cruise, which is set to last nine months, left Miami just three weeks ago.

Carpets inside the boat can be seen submerged in water, with streams forming through the ship's corridor.

While some elevators have been closed, other passengers on social media suggest that only a small area of the boat has been affected.

