Wimpy Kid's deflated hand at Macy's Thanksgiving Parade looks a little suspicious

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is an iconic part of the US' celebrations, however, there was one blunder this year that caught people's eye.
A huge inflatable depicting The Diary Of A Wimpy Kid sailed through the streets of New York, however, one of the character's hands appeared to have lost its air - making for a rather NSFW spectacle.
Other characters who made the parade (without being popped), included SpongeBob Squarepants and Ronald McDonald, with Cher taking to the stage for a special performance.
