Live news interrupted by man mistaking reporter for factory worker

A BBC report this morning (20 December), didn't go entirely to plan, when the presenter was interrupted by a worker who thought they were colleagues.

Ben Boulos was speaking from a factory in Birmingham, when a man wandered over and lingered at the side of the camera, seemingly waiting to spark up a conversation.

"I don’t work here, I am just doing the news!", he quipped to the stranger.

Ah, the beauty of live television.

