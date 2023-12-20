Live news interrupted by man mistaking reporter for factory worker

Video
A BBC report this morning (20 December), didn't go entirely to plan, when the presenter was interrupted by a worker who thought they were colleagues.
Ben Boulos was speaking from a factory in Birmingham, when a man wandered over and lingered at the side of the camera, seemingly waiting to spark up a conversation.
"I don’t work here, I am just doing the news!", he quipped to the stranger.
Ah, the beauty of live television.
