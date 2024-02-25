Jimmy Kimmel points out Trump supporters hypocrisy

Ahead of the Republican Primary in South CarolinaJimmy Kimmel Live!went to visit Greenville, South Carolina, and talk to Trump supporters, and they uncovered some astounding hypocrisy.



"We asked people who identified themselves as supporters of Donald Trump for their take on some of Joe Biden's more controversial actions and quotes," Kimmel tells the audience before playing the segment. "But what we didn't tell them, at first, is that what we said wasn't from Joe Biden, it was actually from Donald Trump."

One Trump supporter was asked, "what did you think when Joe Biden suggested that Covid could be cured by shining a bright light inside the body?"

"It is very sad that Joe Biden is clearly a dementia patient," the woman responds.

In reality, it was Trump that suggested a bright light could cure Covid.

The interviewer proceeds to corrects herself and says "I'm so sorry [...] I got my notes mixed up, can we start over? What did you think when Donald Trump suggested that Covid could be cured by shining a bright light inside the body?"

The woman being interviewed immediately switches her stance saying, "it depends what that technology is, that's a broad spectrum because you know, you have MRI machines and CT machines and infrared and different things so it just depends on the context of that."

Numerous other instances of blatant hypocrisy occurred throughout the clip with other Trump supporters.

Trump went on to win the primary on Saturday night, with 59.8 per cent of the vote.

