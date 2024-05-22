Pilot shares how Singapore Airlines may have encountered such severe turbulence

A pilot has shared why a Singapore Airlines flight may have encountered such severe turbulence - and why you don't need to be worried next time you go on a plane.

Bachelor star-turned-pilot, Jimmy Nicholson, explained in a new TikTok why the drop flight SQ321 took is perfectly normal in emergency situations, and that area of the world is prone to bumpiness.

The flight, which took off from London to Singapore yesterday (21 May), left one person dead, and several others injured.

"There's an area around the equator called the intertropical convergence zone, where the winds from the northern hemisphere converge with the southern hemisphere often causing bad weather and turbulence", he explained.

Addressing the 'sudden drop' mentioned in media reports he said: "This is not a sudden drop due to turbulence. This is a controlled descent, likely because the aeroplane needed to divert into Bangkok."