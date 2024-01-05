Julia Hartley-Brewer yells at Palestinian MP during 'shocking' interview

Julia Hartley-Brewer is facing criticism after she appeared to yell at a guest during a Talk TV interview.

The host was in conversation with Palestinian MP Dr Mustafa Barghouti, who brought up Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, prompting Hartley-Brewer to put her head in her hands and start talking over him.

"Please don’t say that again, we don’t have time for that, you’ve made that point five times already", she later grumbled at him.

However, he clapped back adding that he "doesn't know what she does have time for".

