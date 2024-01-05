Pub owner enjoys pint in waist-high flood water following Storm Henk

A Worcestershire pub owner was captured on camera enjoying a cold pint while sat in waist-high flood waters.

Andy Goodall, owner of the Rose and Crown pub in Severn Stoke, claims the pub has flooded three times in the last 12 months after the River Severn burst its banks once more.

In the video posted to TikTok, Goodall jokes that the pub has the "best riverside views".

He's now calling on the Environment Agency to take action.

