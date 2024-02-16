Remarkable moment Alexei Navalny discovers how he was poisoned

The main political opponent of Vladimir Putin in Russia, Alexei Navalny has died in a jail in the country at the age of 47, after reportedly feeling unwell and "almost immediately" losing consciousness.

Navalny's life and his activism were the subject of an Oscar-winning documentary in 2022 called Navalny.

One of the most remarkable scenes in the film features Navalny pretending to be a Russian official and speaking on the phone to an individual known as Konstantin Kudryavtsev, who is a chemical weapons expert.

During the conversation, Navalny questioned Kudryavtsev on the Novichok nerve agent poisoning incident which hospitalised him in August 2020. He learned during the conversation that the poison, which almost claimed his life was placed in his underwear.

