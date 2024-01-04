News presenter accidentally asks viewers 'how big' their 'hole' is on live TV

BBC Look North presenter Peter Levy struggled to keep his composure during a new report on potholes, when he accidentally found himself asking viewers: "How big is your hole?"

Realising what he had said, Levy began giggling throughout the rest of the report.

It's only been a matter of months since he reported on Lincoln's 'glory hole', which also had him laughing during the live programme.

However, viewers online are refusing to let him live it down.

