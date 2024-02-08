Hillary Clinton nails Tucker Carlson with just two words over Putin interview

Hillary Clinton has waded into Tucker Carlson's upcoming controversial interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, branding the former Fox News anchor a "useful idiot."

Carlson's much-hyped and maligned interview with Putin is set to debut on his website on Thursday evening but the outspoken conservative is already being criticised for speaking to Putin before the interview has even aired after he claimed other western journalists couldn't be "bothered" to interview the Russian.

Now, speaking to Alex Wagner on MSNBC, Clinton gave her two cents on Carlson meeting Putin and she didn't hold back. The former Democratic presidential candidate said: "Well, it shows me what I think we’ve all known: he’s what’s called a ‘useful idiot.’

“I mean, if you actually read translations of what’s being said on Russian media, they make fun of him. I mean, he’s like a puppy dog.”

“After having been fired from so many outlets in the United States, I would not be surprised if he emerges with a contract with a Russian outlet.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel