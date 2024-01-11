Basketball player claims he is actually '10ft alien' spotted hiking in Brazil

Basketball star Felipe Motta has come out and claimed that he is the '10-foot alien' that was filmed on top of a cliff in Ilha do Mel, Brazil.

The Italian-Brazilian player filmed himself seemingly enjoying the hiking trail where the footage was taken, and claims someone at the other side of the cliff where he was admiring the view sent it to a gossip site, where it spread like wildfire.

21-year-old Motta is actually 6'6, not the 10 feet claimed.

