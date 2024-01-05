News reporter makes savage remark about teen who beat Tetris

Sky News made a seemingly unprompted dig at a teenager who had managed to complete the game Tetris.

Willis Gibson, 13, from Oklahoma, managed to get so far in the iconic computer game that once he reached level 137, it had no further to take him.

"As a mother I would just say step away from the screen, go outside, get some fresh air", Jayne Secker remarked of the news.

"Beating Tetris is not a life goal."

