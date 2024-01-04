Radio listener's NSFW comment about Storm Henk read out live on air

Storm Henk has been causing chaos across the UK, and naturally, radio listeners have been sharing their stories of torn-down trees, and traffic chaos.

However, one thing radio stations didn't anticipate, was the number of innuendos that would be coming in.

"[One listener] said he was extremely late for work today," one message on BBC Radio One's Newsbeat began. "Henk blew me so hard I couldn’t stand up."

They didn't see that one coming.

