Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by Democrats after wild Covid vaccine claims

Georgia representative, conspiracy theorist and Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene was slammed by a fellow committee member on Thursday, as Democrat politician Robert Garcia condemned her 'attacks' on the safety of the coronavirus vaccine.

Garcia showed tweets in which Greene compared vaccination policy to the Nazi regime, and made the baseless claim that the jab can cause "turbo cancer", while Greene herself watched on.

The contribution came during a session of the House Oversight Committee, where politicians were asking questions of Dr Peter Marks of the Food and Drugs Administration.

In her own questions put to Dr Marks, Greene brought up vaccine injuries, sharing one clip of her comments to Twitter/X and writing: "I'm not a doctor, but I have a PhD in recognising bulls***."

