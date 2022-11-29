Jacob Rees-Mogg attacks abortions as ‘cult of death’ and a 'modern tragedy'

Jacob Rees-Mogg made his feelings about abortion known during today's Westminster Hall debate (29 November) on its inclusion in the government’s planned Bill of Rights.

Rees-Mogg has strong Catholic beliefs, however, his response was met with horror from many.

"This is about destroying life. This is the cult of death. It is the great tragedy of abortion, and it is considered normal", he said.

"The extraordinarily high number of babies that are destroyed is something that should sadden us all to the depths of our souls.”

