These were the craziest moments from the 2022 midterm elections

The 2022 midterm elections wasn't short of drama as 35 of 100 Senate and all 435 House seats went up for grabs - and politicians went all out to plead their case.

Republican Kari Lake promised to be a “nightmare” for journalists following her defeat, while Mike Lindell claimed “90 per cent of the country votes Republican", despite things not turning out that way.

Donald Trump has even hinted that he could be making his return to office, hinting that a big announcement is coming on 15 November, following speculation.

