Of course Matt Hancock entered I'm a Celeb and immediately fell over

Matt Hancock entered I'm a Celebrity with a bang as he took a tumble on the jungle's iconic bridge on his way in.

The former health secretary was on his way to join Seann Walsh when he slipped and was barely held up by the ropes on the side.

"Matt Hancock struggling to get over a bridge. Ahahhaa GOOD LUCK TO THIS MAN," one person tweeted.

The pair then took part in their first bushtucker trial which saw them retrieve six stars for the camp.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

