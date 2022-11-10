Hot mic catches Labour MP calling Jeremy Corbyn ‘senile’ in House of Commons

Labour MP Wes Streeting was caught on a hot mic branding Jeremy Corbyn 'senile' as he spoke in the House of Commons.

The former Labour leader was pleading with speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle about Rishi Sunak's continuous 'attacks' on him during PMQs, using him as a weapon against Keir Starmer.

"He's gone senile", Streeting could be heard muttering during the complaint.

The frontbencher claims he has spoken to Corbyn directly to apologise for the remark, which was made 'in jest'.

