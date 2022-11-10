Bizarre moment Rishi Sunak is reminded to stand up and respond in PMQs

Rishi Sunak appeared to forget he was prime minister for a brief moment during yesterday's PMQs (9 November), as he had to be reminded to stand up and respond to Keir Starmer.

The Labour leader was grilling a daydreaming Sunak over why Gavin Williamson was given a senior role in government, despite accusations of bullying.

Penny Mordaunt and Dominic Raab looked at Sunak to respond, before an MP on the row behind tapped him on the back to nudge him up.

