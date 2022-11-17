The UK's vibes just got even worse as Jeremy Hunt confirms recession

Jeremy Hunt has confirmed the UK is now in a recession following a disastrous Budget just weeks ago.

The new chancellor spoke at the Autumn Statement, where he focused on the UK's priorities of stability, growth and public services - but announced it wasn't going to be easy.

“The OBR forecast the UK’s inflation rate to be 9.1 per cent this year and 7.4 per cent next year ... They also judge that the UK, like other countries, is now in recession," he said.

