Tory MP leaves female Labour frontbenchers in shock after he tells them to 'shut up'

Tory MP Paul Howell was quickly forced to apologise in the House of Commons this afternoon (15 November) after he told a group of female Labour frontbenchers to "shut up" and "stop chirping".

Sarah Owen, Lisa Nandy and Paula Barker were all sat in for the debate on whether ministers should get severance pay.

“What do I think? I think it depends on the individual," Howell replied to the women, before adding: "You have chirped and talked – do you want to hear or do you want to shut up?”



