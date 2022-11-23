Matt Hancock tells I'm a Celeb co-stars how family 'nearly lost everything'

Matt Hancock has opened up on the time his family nearly "lost everything" after his step dad's business almost went under.

The former health secretary confided in his I'm a Celebrity camp mates, who until then, had no idea he'd faced any struggles in life.

“You know when you type your postcode into the internet and it brings up your address? My stepdad wrote that software,” Hancock said, before revealing their biggest client had failed to pay up.

“We were going to lose the house", he added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

