Protestors project fuel poverty film onto Rishi Sunak’s Yorkshire home

Greenpeace activists have projected a film about fuel poverty onto the side of prime minister, Rishi Sunak's Yorkshire home.

The film, titled the The Cost Of Living shows the lives of those living in Rother Valley in south Yorkshire, and their struggle to keep the local food banks and community centres going, despite demand being far higher.

It was projected the night before the long-awaited Autumn statement, which saw UK residents set to become even worse off over the coming months.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

