NI secretary admits MPs are voting for Matt Hancock to do I'm a Celeb trials

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris admitted that MPs were secretly voting for Matt Hancock to do trials on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Kay Burley laid into the former health secretary as she told Heaton-Harris that Hancock looked "a bit of a berk" during his entrance last night (9 November).

"There's quite a lot of people in a building not too far away from here, the House of Commons and the House of Lords, who've downloaded a certain app," he said.

"I'm not sure if that's a good thing."

