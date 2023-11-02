Every sweary outburst from Dominic Cummings' leaked Covid texts

Dominic Cummings' expletive-filled text messages were released as part of the Covid-19 Inquiry this week, and the former adviser to Boris Johnson appeared downbeat as he attempted to explain why he'd called ministers 'f*** pigs'.

Cummings, who stepped down following his Barnard Castle controversy, appeared to be growing frustrated at people blocking plans to strengthen lockdown restrictions - and how urgently it supposedly needed to be done.

Matt Hancock, who was health secretary at the time, felt the wrath of that frustration, being branded 'the c*** in charge of the NHS'.

