Reporters laugh out loud as Braverman is asked if she's 'off to get sacked'

Laughter could be heard from outside Suella Braverman's house this morning (13 November), as the home secretary made her way out to get the chop from government.

She looked solemn as she made her way to her car, before a reporter shouted: "Are you off to get sacked?!", prompting laughter both at the scene and from inside TV studios where the story was being reported.

Rishi Sunak has in fact axed Braverman from her role following a string of controversies surrounding pro-Palestine marches at the weekend.