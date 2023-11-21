Awkward moment Joe Biden mistakes Taylor Swift for Britney Spears

Joe Biden appeared to get mixed up between Britney Spears and Taylor Swift as he celebrated his 81st birthday with the annual turkey pardon.

In keeping with tradition, two turkeys were publicly spared their lives ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds and competition", he joked, before adding: "You could say it's even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or, or Britney's tour. She's down, it's kind of warm in Brazil right now."

However, he appeared to actually be referencing Taylor Swift, rather than Britney.