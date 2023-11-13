Danny Dyer's iconic rant about David Cameron resurfaces amid return to government

Danny Dyer's scathing rant about David Cameron has resurfaced amid his return to government as foreign secretary.

The clip from 2018 saw the Eastenders star appear on Good Morning Britain opposite Jeremy Corbyn to question why the former prime minister had seemingly 'disappeared' amid the Brexit chaos.

"What’s happened to that t*** David Cameron who called it on?", he scathed.

"He’s in Nice with his trotters up! He should be held accountable for it. He should be held accountable! T***!"