MP makes accurate comparison between Elon Musk and Rishi Sunak to PM's face

Daniel Zeichner shocked fellow MPs at yesterday's PMQs (22 November), when he openly compared Elon Musk and Rishi Sunak to the prime minister's face.

Zeichner said the 'world cringed' when Sunak sat down for an interview with Musk, and accused the 'unelected, super-rich individual' of 'plunging' a 'once successful organisation into a death spiral'.

However, Sunak hit back claiming that the future of tech was vital to the growth of the economy.

