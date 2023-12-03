Trump just admitted to "waging an all out war on American democracy"

Donald Trump has inadvertently said the quiet part loud by admitting that he and his colleagues have been "waging a war on American democracy."

The former president, who again is vying to become POTUS in 2024, was speaking at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa where he did one of his famous word salads and managed to put his foot in his mouth.

While attempting to speak about the Democrats and his supposed opponents Trump said: "From that day on our opponents and we have a lot of opponents but we've been waging an all out war on American democracy."

This was after he had claimed that even his critics had praised his much-maligned administration which only lasted one term.

Elsewhere in the speech he had also wheeled out old classics such as claiming the 2020 was rigged and that he would be able to win in famously Democrat states like New York and California if they held "real elections."

