James Heappey learns Suella Braverman has been sacked while doing live TV interview

Defence minister James Heappey was caught in the middle of a TV interview the moment he learned that Suella Braverman had been sacked, and described it as a 'challenging time to be live on air'.

Heappey was on Good Morning Britain when the news was delivered, however, he maintained he wasn't going to 'check his phone' and maintained he 'wouldn't have used the words' that Braverman used when describing pro-Palestine marches.

However, when Ed Balls offered words of advice about his own experience, Heappey joked his phone was 'deathly silent' about the news.