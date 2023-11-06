Trump responds with blunt 'zipping' gesture after chaotic scenes at court trial

Donald Trump made a blunt 'zip it' gesture to reporters at his fraud trial in New York City on Monday after being admonished by the judge several times during the hearing.

The former US president was appearing in court as part of a civil fraud trial which could have serious implications for his vast business empire.

However, Trump's actions in the court on Monday saw him earn the wrath of Judge Arthur Engoron who told the ex-president's attorney Christopher Kise to control his client after giving several chaotic answers.

During a break and upon leaving the courtroom, Trump was asked by reporters 'how's it going in there?' The 45th president did not respond with an answer but instead made a gesture to show that he was 'zipping it' implying that he felt he was being gagged from speaking his mind.

