'We can finish it here': US lawmaker squares up to witness mid-Senate hearing

Cameras have caught the moment a fight almost broke out during a Senate HELP Committee hearing, when Teamsters leader Sean O’Brien and senator, Markwayne Mullin, confronted each other.
Mullin brought receipts from X (formerly Twitter), where the union leader appeared to brand him a 'clown' who 'pretends he's self-made'.
"You want to run your mouth, we can be two consenting adults, we can finish it here", he blasted, standing up ready to remove his wedding ring for a punch-up.
Bernie Sanders had to talk the duo down, reminding Mullin that he's a US senator.
