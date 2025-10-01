Trump just completely missed the point of this reporter's question on immigration

Donald Trump appeared to ramble and avoid a direct question on undocumented migrants unable to claim health care in a press conference, ahead of the government shutdown.

When pressed by CBS News' Weijia Jiang to explain how Democrats plan to protect health care access for undocumented migrants, who aren’t eligible for subsidies, Donald Trump avoided a direct answer.

Instead, he pivoted to border security, repeating his hardline stance on legal immigration, and claiming 25 million people had entered the US illegally.

However, data from the Pew Research Center shows the number of unauthorised immigrants was around 14 million in 2023.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings