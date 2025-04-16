Colossal squid spotted for the first time ever in 'unforgettable moment'

The colossal squid has been filmed for the first time since its discovery almost 10 years ago.

Growing up to 10 metres and weighing nearly half a tonne, the colossal squid, or Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni, is the worlds largest invertebrate.

The video, captured by researchers on board the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research vessel Falkor, shows the creature swimming in its natural deep sea environment, shedding new light on the elusive giant creature.

Dr Virmani who was part of the expedition near the South Sandwich Islands in the South Atlantic Ocean said: "These unforgettable moments continue to remind us that the Ocean is brimming with mysteries yet to be solved."

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings