Two galaxies that neighbour the Milky Way are at war with each other

Two galaxies that closely neighbour the Milky Way are at war, with the larger tearing the smaller galaxy to shreds.

The Magellanic Clouds are two dwarf galaxies, visible from the Southern Hemisphere, joined by another celestial body called the Magellanic Bridge.

Experts are now saying that the connecting point is letting the larger tearing the smaller apart.

The smaller Magellanic Cloud may eventually be completely destroyed and in a few billion years these galaxies will collide and merge with the Milky Way.

