Chimpanzees caught having 'booze up' on alcoholic fruit

Chimpanzees have been caught on camera sharing alcoholic breadfruit in Guinea Bissau’s Cantanhez National Park, in unexpected footage.

Sharing food is not typical behaviour for chimps suggesting that they may be sharing this particular fruit because of its alcoholic content in an effort to form social bonds.

Researchers from the University of Exeter said this suggests the human tradition of feasting may have deep origins in evolutionary history, after they found that the most alcoholic fruit they were sharing was 0.61 per cent in strength.

