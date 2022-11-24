Kim Kardashian awkwardly tells daughter North about the night she was conceived

Kim Kardashian awkwardly explained to daughter North West how she was conceived in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The pair were visiting the Balmain offices in Paris where they met creative director Olivier Rousteing and discussed their long friendship.

"It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress", she told the nine-year-old.

"So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you're on this planet."

