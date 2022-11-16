Video

Harry Styles visibly in pain after fan throws Skittles at his face during concert

Harry Styles was left squinting after a fan launched Skittles, hitting him in the eye, at his concert in Los Angeles on Monday (15 November).

The singer didn't appear to react badly to the hard-shelled sweet, but was visibly hurt by the incident and covered his eye with his hand.

“Didn’t think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles,” the confectionary brand jokingly tweeted in response. "Check everyone’s fingers for Skittles stains."

harry styles
