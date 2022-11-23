Matt Hancock doing karaoke on I'm a Celeb is the most uncomfortable watch

Matt Hancock delivered a shaky version of Queen's 'I Want To Break Free' during last night's episode of I'm a Celebrity (22 November), as the camp mates headed to the Jungle Arms pub.

Given treats of pizza, chips, and bar snacks, the celebrities indulged in karaoke - and the former health secretary was the one performance everyone was waiting for.

Naturally, he came in too early, before then going all-out for the performance.

“Lord have mercy, what was Matt doing?” co-star Babatunde said in a confessional.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

