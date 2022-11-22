Ted Lasso's Coach B sends good luck message to USA at World Cup

Ted Lasso's Coach Beard has sent a good luck message to team USA at the World Cup as they take on Wales in Qatar.

The character (played by Brendan Hunt) is an assistant coach for AFC Richmond in the Apple TV+ comedy show.

"For all the guys on the US men's national soccer team headed to the big mam-o-jam out there in the desert...we are right there behind you, we are cheering you on", he says, before slipping his sunglasses on and shouting: "USMNT!"

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

